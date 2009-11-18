Nelson among Jaguars' options to replace injured CB Mathis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars insist they have several options to replace injured cornerback Rashean Mathis.

Safety Reggie Nelson might be the top choice, even after his performance at Tennessee earlier this month.

Nelson, starting at cornerback for the first time in his NFL career, missed several tackles and was beat for a touchdown during a 30-13 loss to the Titans. But the Jaguars (5-4) haven't lost confidence in the former University of Florida star, who was their first-round draft pick in 2007.

"I get a sense that Reggie Nelson is a proud guy who's working hard, wants to be better and the only issues he had were tackling," Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday. "I think he's tackled better the last two weeks, and we're going to continue to grow there."

The Jaguars officially ruled Mathis out for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills (3-6). Jacksonville's top defensive back injured his groin during last weekend's 24-22 victory over the New York Jets and probably will miss the next two games, maybe more.

"It could be a little while," Del Rio said. "He'll be out this week for sure. With Rashean, he's proven over time to kind of beat the prognosis. Some guys just heal quickly, and Rashean's been that kind of guy for us."

Del Rio refused to announce who would start in Mathis' place against the Bills, who are trying to regroup after consecutive losses, sideline bickering and the firing of coach Dick Jauron.

The Jaguars could go with second-year cornerback Tyron Brackenridge, rookie William Middleton or kick returner Brian Witherspoon. But since those three have one career start between them, the Jaguars likely will turn to Nelson again.

Nelson has 198 tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons since Jacksonville selected him with the 21st overall pick. He was one of the team's top rookies in 2007, finishing with 82 tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions and one sack, but he struggled last season.

Nelson has played better this year -- with the exception coming against the Titans, who ran for 305 yards against the Jaguars.

"I can't even recall having a week like that, missing that many tackles," Nelson said. "Everybody has their week. It was my week. I didn't perform well, and I didn't tackle well. Stuff happens. You can just carry it around on your shoulders."

Nelson stopped short of saying he would like a chance to redeem himself. But teammates and coaches say Nelson is a prideful player who would love another opportunity to show his versatility and coverage skills.

Nonetheless, they believe the game won't rest solely on Nelson's performance.

"Other guys have got to step up, not just him," safety Gerald Alexander said. "There can't be any drop-off. We have to go out there with continuity. We can't think, 'Well, last time it didn't go so well.' We've just go to play well with the guys we have on the field."

Even with Mathis, the Jaguars were susceptible against the pass. Thanks mostly to a league-low eight sacks, they rank 25th in the NFL in pass defense and have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air. It could get worse without Mathis.

"I'm not sad that he's not playing," Bills interim coach Perry Fewell.

Fewell said Wednesday that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at Jacksonville in hopes of sparking an offense that features wide receivers Terrell Owens and Lee Evans.

The Jaguars are ready for the challenge and eager for Nelson to get another shot.

"We have to respond positively to it," Mathis said. "He's a young talent, so my job as a veteran is to help that talent blossom so he can be one of the best players in the game."

