Nelson Agholor: Patrick Peterson's coverage a 'tribute'

Immediately, the inclination is to hoist this up as another indictment on Kelly's inability to draft and develop talent. His 2013 draft, which included some mainstays like Lane Johnson and Zach Ertz, may have been one of the best out of any team that year given the shallow talent pool. But 2014 first-round pick Marcus Smith has played only 95 snaps this season and was selected during one of the best wide receiver runs in recent draft history. Agholor, quite possibly the most athletic wideout in the 2015 draft, does not appear to be fitting in with the offense and was shelved behind some questionable veteran talent earlier this season.