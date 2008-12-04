Need some IDP help? Check out these Goldin nuggets

Ryan Denney, DE, Bills -- Denney has filled in for Aaron Schobel (foot), starting every game since Week 7, and has made the most of his opportunity. Coming off a two-sack outing against San Francisco last week, Denney now has three in the past two weeks. He's also been among the league leaders in tackles among defensive linemen the past four weeks, having posted over five per game. While there's a possibility Schobel may attempt to play against Miami this week, it seems unlikely. He's probably at least another week away from returning. Even if Schobel does play, he'll be limited and won't handle a full workload. Denney will see plenty of time regardless.