 Skip to main content
Advertising

Nearly 70 million votes cast for 2007 Pro Bowl

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 04:44 PM

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning received 1,183,468 votes to lead NFL All-Stars in fan balloting for the 2007 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced. Presented by Sprint, 2007 Pro Bowl voting on NFL.com, in stadiums and via Sprint and Nextel wireless service ended on Dec. 15.

There were 69.8 million votes cast on NFL.com and via the Sprint and Nextel wireless service. Included in the tally was a record 2.35 million mobile votes via Sprint and Nextel wireless -- 400,000 more mobile votes cast than last year.

The AFC and NFC All-Star squads are made up of the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third towards determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson (1,111,684 votes) ranked second overall while New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (907,656), New York Giants running back Tiki Barber (882,594) and Kansas City Chiefs running back Larry Johnson (772,732) rounded out the top five.

The teams will be announced at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 19 on NFL Network's NFL Total Access 2007 Pro Bowl Selection Show. The Pro Bowl will be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, Feb. 10 and televised by CBS.

In addition to casting ballots on NFL.com and in stadiums, fans cast their Pro Bowl ballot by sending the text message "PRO" to 7777 from a phone with Sprint or Nextel wireless service and voting for their favorite players at select positions.

Fans who voted for their Pro Bowl players were able to enter for a chance to win a Pro Bowl trip in the 2007 NFL Pro Bowl Sweepstakes presented by Sprint. The grand prize includes an all-expense paid five-day, four-night trip for the winner and three friends to the Pro Bowl in Honolulu. In addition to air transportation, ground transportation, hotel accommodations and four game tickets, the winner and guests will experience an insider tour of the sidelines and locker room at Aloha Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

The First Read: Winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

QBs were flying off the board on Thursday -- but Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah didn't have to overpay to land his. Jeffri Chadiha breaks down winners and losers from Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Move the Sticks: Recapping Day 1 of 2024 NFL Draft

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Five biggest takeaways from Giants', Jets' first-round decisions

The Giants and Jets eschewed flashy picks for solid ones in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, putting themselves in better position to reverse last season's woes. Judy Battista provides five takeaways from the New York clubs' drafts so far.