Ndamukong Suh wants to play in 2022, but return to Tampa unlikely: 'Looks like the Bucs are out of the picture'

Free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is interested in continuing his NFL career. The only question now is where the veteran will take his talents in 2022.

Appearing as a guest analyst on ESPN 2's 'NFL Live' on Monday, Suh expressed his desire to suit up for a 13th season but mentioned a return to Tampa Bay as unlikely.

"(I'm) excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but excited to look at the other options."

Suh ruling out the Bucs isn't a surprise considering the team signed veteran DT Akiem Hicks on May 31. Suh spent the last three seasons in Tampa, signing one-year deals along the way. The veteran won his first Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in the 2020 campaign.

Suh is coming off a productive season in 2021, starting every game for the Bucs and producing 27 tackles, 6.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss. In the playoffs last year, Suh came up big during the Divisional Round loss to the Rams, stripping Cam Akers in the fourth quarter to allow the Bucs to tie the game late.

At age 35, Suh believes he has enough left to contribute to a team. Aside from the production he brings on the field, Suh's experience his poised to help those around him. He will most likely want to play for a contender in 2022.

Said Suh: "I think I have a lot of great talent in my engine and people have felt that before."