Ndamukong Suh's hit on Matt Schaub to be reviewed by NFL

Published: Nov 23, 2012 at 01:38 AM

The NFL will review Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's Thursday hit on Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub and will consider action next week, according to Ray Anderson, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations.

On NFL Network
Watch an encore of the Houston Texans' 34-31 Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

"In our normal course, we identify hits for potential discipline," Anderson said Friday. "Certainly, that will be one that will be reviewed after the weekend's slate of game as part of normal course of action. ... It drew our attention."

During the first quarter of the Texans' 34-31 overtime win on Thanksgiving, Suh appeared to land a kick in Schaub's groin as the defensive tackle was rolling to the ground. After the game, Schaub said, "I really don't have anything to say about that play or that person."

Suh left the Lions' locker room before the media entered after the game.

The NFL gave Suh a two-game suspension last year after he stomped on Green Bay Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith's arm during a Thanksgiving game, and the defensive tackle's past transgressions will be part of the decision process on potential discipline, should he be found culpable, according to Anderson.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

