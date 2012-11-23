Ndamukong Suh's hit on Matt Schaub to be reviewed by NFL

The NFL will review Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's Thursday hit on Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub and will consider action next week, according to Ray Anderson, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations.
"In our normal course, we identify hits for potential discipline," Anderson said Friday. "Certainly, that will be one that will be reviewed after the weekend's slate of game as part of normal course of action. ... It drew our attention."
During the first quarter of the Texans' 34-31 overtime win on Thanksgiving, Suh appeared to land a kick in Schaub's groin as the defensive tackle was rolling to the ground. After the game, Schaub said, "I really don't have anything to say about that play or that person."
The NFL gave Suh a two-game suspension last year after he stomped on Green Bay Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith's arm during a Thanksgiving game, and the defensive tackle's past transgressions will be part of the decision process on potential discipline, should he be found culpable, according to Anderson.