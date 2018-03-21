Ndamukong Suh cancels Raiders visit, returns home

The big-bodied defensive tackle was considered a mercenary when he signed with Miami in 2014 for an extraordinary $19 million per year over six seasons, and he desired to embark on an old-school free-agency tour this time around to "build up his market," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Would Suh be willing to sacrifice dollars for a chance to make up the greatest defensive-tackle pairing in NFL history? (For what it's worth, pairing him with Jurrell Casey in Tennessee would prove equally disastrous for opposing offensive lines.)