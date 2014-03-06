NCAA panel OKs change to review portion of targeting penalty

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- An NCAA panel has approved a change to the targeting foul that would wipe out the 15-yard penalty when video review overturns the ejection of a player.
The targeting rule was implemented by the NCAA last season. When a player was flagged for targeting an opponent's head with a hit, he was disqualified from the game and his team penalized 15 yards. The foul was reviewed by replay officials and the ejection could be overturned -- but the 15-yard penalty stood. This confused players, coaches and fans.
The football rules committee last month passed a proposal to no longer enforce the 15-yard penalty when the ejection is overturned, as long as another foul has not been committed. The playing rules oversight panel approved it Thursday.
The change goes into effect next season.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press