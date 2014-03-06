NCAA panel OKs change to review portion of targeting penalty

Published: Mar 06, 2014 at 01:11 PM

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- An NCAA panel has approved a change to the targeting foul that would wipe out the 15-yard penalty when video review overturns the ejection of a player.

The targeting rule was implemented by the NCAA last season. When a player was flagged for targeting an opponent's head with a hit, he was disqualified from the game and his team penalized 15 yards. The foul was reviewed by replay officials and the ejection could be overturned -- but the 15-yard penalty stood. This confused players, coaches and fans.

The football rules committee last month passed a proposal to no longer enforce the 15-yard penalty when the ejection is overturned, as long as another foul has not been committed. The playing rules oversight panel approved it Thursday.

The change goes into effect next season.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: What's a better situation: Jaguars or Bears? & College DTs to watch out for

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday due to a hip injury.

news

Ranking logjam of contenders for AFC's No. 1 seed: Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens most trustworthy

Who do you trust most to emerge from the logjam of contenders in the AFC as the No. 1 seed? Eric Edholm provides his ranking of the top nine candidates to enter the postseason atop the conference.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE