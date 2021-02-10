Around the NFL

NBA standout Steph Curry on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I 'see a lot of myself in him'

Published: Feb 10, 2021 at 01:24 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

From sport to sport, the great ones respect the great ones and they also love to watch them compete.

For Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, there's no NFL player he'd rather watch than Kansas City Chiefs supernova Patrick Mahomes﻿.

"Mahomes, for sure," Curry answered asked who his favorite NFL player was to watch on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow Podcast with NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Thomas Warren, the latter filling in for Steve Wyche.

A three-time NBA champion with the Warriors, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time All-Star, Curry is one of the game's greatest shooters of all-time and has often done it to a dynamic degree.

Some of his brilliance on the hardwood has lent itself to comparisons of Mahomes on the gridiron and that's part of the appear for Curry, but there's far more.

"See a lot of myself in him, obviously there's been a lot of comparisons," Curry said. "Just that creativity, you can't blink or you'll miss something special. I just love his confidence, when he knows that at any point he can do something special."

The 32-year-old Curry has obviously been at it a while longer than the 25-year-old Mahomes, but they've each already accomplished so much with yet so much more expected.

And when Curry watches Mahomes, he sees an exceptional athlete at work.

"He's always got options," Curry said of Mahomes, who was also a previous guest on the Huddle & Flow Podcast. "He's got a way to make a play, using his feet or his arm, sidearm pass or whatever it is. He's surrounded by some weapons and he knows how to use them. That guy, he's special. He's a generational talent, obviously. So, love watching him."

You can hear the full interview with Mahomes on the latest episode of the "Huddle & Flow" podcast hosted by Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter. Download it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast provider.

Related Content

news

Jets hire Leon Washington as special teams assistant coach

Leon Washington is returning to New York. The Jets hired the former Gang Green standout as a special teams assistant coach.
news

Orlando Brown requests trade from Ravens, wants to play LT

Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown could be on his way out of Baltimore. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday Brown requested a trade and wishes to move to a team where he can play left tackle.
news

Longtime Texans executive Jamey Rootes resigns from position as team president

The Houston Texans offseason of front office turnover continues. The team announced Wednesday that team president Jamey Rootes has resigned from his role with the team.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke agrees to two-year, $8.75M extension

Taylor Heinicke is staying in Washington. Heinicke, who started Washington's playoff game this past season, agreed to a two-year, $8.75 million extension Wednesday.
news

Vikings coach Keenan McCardell: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson similar to me, Jimmy Smith

New Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell knows a thing or two about great receiving duos, and he sees something familiar in Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. 
news

Why would QB Trevor Lawrence throw for NFL teams Friday? 'Why would he not?'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is holding the throwing session early so that he can have labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, rest up and be ready in plenty of time for the 2021 campaign. 
news

Justin Herbert plans to pick Drew Brees' brain on new OC Joe Lombardi's offense

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert says he plans to reach out to Drew Brees to discuss ways to improve and what to expect from former Saints assistant coach Joe Lombardi.
news

Raiders receiving legit trade interest in QB Marcus Mariota 

Following one season as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders and one very impressive showing in relief of Derek Carr, ﻿quarterback Marcus Mariota﻿ is drawing suitors, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.  
news

Lions hiring Antwaan Randle El as receivers coach

﻿Former Steelers and Washington player and Buccaneers assistant Antwaan Randle El﻿ is joining the Lions staff as a wide receivers coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Vikings sign veteran kicker Greg Joseph

The Vikings are adding a veteran kicker in Greg Joseph. What does that mean for Dan Bailey's future in Minnesota?
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: 'I'm frustrated with getting hit too much'

Is there an issue brewing between Russell Wilson and the Seahawks? The Seattle franchise quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he's "frustrated with getting hit too much."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW