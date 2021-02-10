NBA standout Steph Curry on Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: I 'see a lot of myself in him'

From sport to sport, the great ones respect the great ones and they also love to watch them compete.

For Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, there's no NFL player he'd rather watch than Kansas City Chiefs supernova Patrick Mahomes﻿.

"Mahomes, for sure," Curry answered asked who his favorite NFL player was to watch on the latest episode of the Huddle & Flow Podcast with NFL Network's Jim Trotter and Thomas Warren, the latter filling in for Steve Wyche.

A three-time NBA champion with the Warriors, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time All-Star, Curry is one of the game's greatest shooters of all-time and has often done it to a dynamic degree.

Some of his brilliance on the hardwood has lent itself to comparisons of Mahomes on the gridiron and that's part of the appear for Curry, but there's far more.

"See a lot of myself in him, obviously there's been a lot of comparisons," Curry said. "Just that creativity, you can't blink or you'll miss something special. I just love his confidence, when he knows that at any point he can do something special."

The 32-year-old Curry has obviously been at it a while longer than the 25-year-old Mahomes, but they've each already accomplished so much with yet so much more expected.

And when Curry watches Mahomes, he sees an exceptional athlete at work.

"He's always got options," Curry said of Mahomes, who was also a previous guest on the Huddle & Flow Podcast. "He's got a way to make a play, using his feet or his arm, sidearm pass or whatever it is. He's surrounded by some weapons and he knows how to use them. That guy, he's special. He's a generational talent, obviously. So, love watching him."