Nation's capital is next stop for Eagles' trainwreck

Why to watch
Philly's trainwreck start rolls on, in what is now a vital divisional game against first-place Washington. The Redskins are coming off a bye and need to see more of "good" Rex Grossman, because "bad" Rex has been creeping up far too often.
Inside story
A year ago on a Monday night, the Eagles ran the Redskins outta FedEx Field, with Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson each unstoppable, on the day the 'Skins gave an ill-fated contract extension to then-QB Donovan McNabb. The fortunes of these two teams couldn't look much different exactly 11 months later.