Nate Sudfeld: Hurts addition won't bring drama to Eagles' QB room

"Everyone kind of makes it dramatic or a big deal," Sudfeld said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. "But once you're kind of in that quarterback room, it's a lot of helping each other out and everyone just getting better. It's never really weird at all. Just looking forward to getting back into the room together with guys and getting to work."

Sudfeld re-signed in Philly with the hopes of parlaying a full season as Wentz's backup into a shot at a starting role down the line with another club. GM Howie Roseman noted after the draft that the lack of a long-term backup behind Wentz was one reason for the Hurts selection.

"I'm just looking forward to when all this stuff dies down with the COVID and I can just get back to work," Sudfeld said. "Because I'm excited about the guy we got. I think Jalen is an incredible teammate and player and I think he's going to have a great, long career."