Around the NFL

Nasir Adderley on Chargers' defensive additions: 'We know we have a special group around us'

Published: Jul 13, 2022 at 08:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the defense in an effort to slow the dynamic offenses in the AFC West.

L.A. made a splash trade for Pro Bowl edge rusher Khalil Mack, signed free-agent corner J.C. Jackson to a big deal, and added veterans Sebastian Joseph-Day, Kyle Van Noy, Austin Johnson and Bryce Callahan.

Adding those pieces to the likes of Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr. and Nasir Adderley could turn the Chargers' weakness into a strength.

"I think a lot of guys are excited. We know we have a special group around us, but we also have a room full of competitors," Adderley told the team's official website. "We have a lot of competitors that are working hard to perfect their craft and pushing one another because we know that's the only way we are going to reach our goals -- pushing one another. It's a real good environment out here on the practice field, and we're getting better every day."

The big-time additions of Mack and Jackson brought proven playmakers to L.A.'s D and generated offseason buzz.

"Oh, I mean it was crazy," Adderley said of the moves. "I had to refresh my phone because I was just like, 'Hold on!' Those were very exciting moves that we made. Two great players, great leaders. We're definitely fortunate to have both of those guys."

The Chargers allowed 27.0 points per game and 138.9 rush YPG in 2021 (bottom-three in NFL). The porous run defense famously led to L.A. missing the postseason when it couldn't stop the Las Vegas Raiders from rushing into field-goal range in overtime of Week 18.

While the Chargers' pass rush generated a 30.9 QB pressure percent in 2021 (fourth in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats), they netted just a 5.9 sack percent (20th). The hope is that Mack's sack-generating ability and Jackson's sticky coverage on the outside will allow L.A. to get the QB to the ground more in 2022.

The additions have the Chargers believing they can be a difference-making unit in Brandon Staley's second season at the helm.

"You feel it in the walkthrough, you even look around and see we've got some guys," Adderley said. "I think it's really unique that we know that this isn't going to be a walk in the park. We know that we're going to have to put the work in and we're going to have to work hard every day. I mean because it's the NFL, talent isn't going to get you there. Talent and the work ethic combined [is] what's going to make this thing go."

With the AFC West poised to be the best division in the NFL, the Chargers need the defense to live up to the offseason hype in order to return to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 13

The Falcons signed second-round edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

news

Justin Reid believes Chiefs offense will maintain success without Tyreek Hill: 'It's going to be fireworks'

Chiefs safety Justin Reid laid out exactly why Patrick Mahomes and Co. will continue their high-flying act in 2022 despite losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

news

Raiders' Darren Waller: Tight end position 'becoming more and more fit to carry a team's passing game'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is seeking a new contract heading into 2022, and he's been vocal about the elevated ability of tight ends to impact the passing game.

news

Bills TE Dawson Knox: 'It's everyone's dream' to play with a guy like Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is ready for another season with high expectations, and that preparedness comes in part by having the dream of playing with a quarterback as talented as Josh Allen.

news

Tight end Matt LaCosse announces retirement following seven years in NFL

Tight end Matt LaCosse, who played the last three years with the New England Patriots, announced on social media Tuesday his retirement from the NFL following seven seasons.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs not close to extension; camp holdout expected

Orlando Brown and the Chiefs are not expected to agree on a long-term extension before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Garafolo added that without a new deal, Brown is expected to sit out of training camp, and even Week 1 might be in question.

news

Le'Veon Bell's 'focus on boxing' beyond July 30 clash against Adrian Peterson

Speaking Tuesday at their prefight news conference, Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson each displayed ample respect for one another, offered little in terms of smack talk or predictions and offered the most notable takes on what lies in front of them on the gridiron.

news

Patriots trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears for 2024 seventh-round pick

The New England Patriots have traded N'Keal Harry to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources.

news

Baker Mayfield 'extremely excited' for fresh start, QB competition with Panthers

In his introductory press conference Tuesday, Baker Mayfield said he was "extremely excited" for a fresh start as a Carolina Panther. While there are questions about whether it will be Mayfield or Sam Darnold who starts for the Panthers come Week 1, Mayfield said he looks forward to helping the team in whatever role he ends up in.

news

Rob Gronkowski insists he's 'done with football' even if Tom Brady calls

Not many people believe Rob Gronkowski is 100 percent done with football. But the future Hall of Fame tight end insisted he's staying retired even if Tom Brady eventually gives him a call.

news

Texans introduce new 'Battle Red' helmet, debut set for Week 9 of 2022 season

The Texans announced on Tuesday the unveiling of a new red helmet that will be worn during the 2022 season. Paying homage to one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the Texans affectionately named it the "Battle Red" helmet.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW