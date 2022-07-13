Nasir Adderley on Chargers' defensive additions: 'We know we have a special group around us'

The Los Angeles Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the defense in an effort to slow the dynamic offenses in the AFC West.

"I think a lot of guys are excited. We know we have a special group around us, but we also have a room full of competitors," Adderley told the team's official website. "We have a lot of competitors that are working hard to perfect their craft and pushing one another because we know that's the only way we are going to reach our goals -- pushing one another. It's a real good environment out here on the practice field, and we're getting better every day."

The big-time additions of Mack and Jackson brought proven playmakers to L.A.'s D and generated offseason buzz.

"Oh, I mean it was crazy," Adderley said of the moves. "I had to refresh my phone because I was just like, 'Hold on!' Those were very exciting moves that we made. Two great players, great leaders. We're definitely fortunate to have both of those guys."

The Chargers allowed 27.0 points per game and 138.9 rush YPG in 2021 (bottom-three in NFL). The porous run defense famously led to L.A. missing the postseason when it couldn't stop the Las Vegas Raiders from rushing into field-goal range in overtime of Week 18.

While the Chargers' pass rush generated a 30.9 QB pressure percent in 2021 (fourth in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats), they netted just a 5.9 sack percent (20th). The hope is that Mack's sack-generating ability and Jackson's sticky coverage on the outside will allow L.A. to get the QB to the ground more in 2022.

The additions have the Chargers believing they can be a difference-making unit in Brandon Staley's second season at the helm.

"You feel it in the walkthrough, you even look around and see we've got some guys," Adderley said. "I think it's really unique that we know that this isn't going to be a walk in the park. We know that we're going to have to put the work in and we're going to have to work hard every day. I mean because it's the NFL, talent isn't going to get you there. Talent and the work ethic combined [is] what's going to make this thing go."