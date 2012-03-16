Nakamura signs 3-year deal with Panthers

Published: Mar 16, 2012 at 06:46 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers have signed free agent safety Haruki Nakamura to a three-year contract.

Carolina general manager Marty Hurney announced the deal Friday but did not release financial terms of the contract.

The 25-year-old Nakamura has spent four seasons backing up Ed Reed in Baltimore. He's played in 52 games but never started on defense. He has 47 career tackles, one forced fumble and no interceptions.

Hurney says Nakamura "is a very talented young safety and has played in a lot of different spots on defense with the Ravens." The GM says he is "very smart" and is an "excellent special teams player and will help us at safety."

Nakamura could compete for Carolina's starting free safety job. Sherrod Martin struggled last season with tackling at the position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) not practicing, Gardner Minshew in line to start for Colts vs. Ravens 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ is not practicing Friday, putting backup ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ in line to start Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Ranking NFL's nine winless teams: Who has the most hope to turn this season around before it's too late?

Nine NFL teams remain winless in the 2023 season. Who has the most hope to turn things around before it's too late? Kevin Patra provides his rankings.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on balancing workload for RB D'Andre Swift: 'We're going to ride the hot hand' 

D'Andre Swift played 58 snaps in Week 2, third-most in his career, and his 31 touches were his second-most in a game. The question for the oft-injured back is whether that sort of workload is sustainable.