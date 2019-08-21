Around the NFL

Nagy defends Bears' kicker competition amid criticism

Published: Aug 21, 2019 at 02:47 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

With few holes to poke on Chicago's roster, much of the coverage around Bears camp this spring and summer has revolved around the kicker competition. That discourse quieted this week after the Bears cut Elliott Fry, essentially ceding the starting kicker job to Eddy Pineiro for the time being.

But a Sports Illustrated story published Wednesday morning focused on the Bears' handling of their booter battle ignited the conversation once again, with former Bears tryouts pinning blame on second-year coach Matt Nagy for Chicago's drawn-out kicker woes.

Following the piece's publication, Nagy defended how the club operated its kicker competition.

"I understand -- we brought in a lot of kickers that came in here," Nagy told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN. "To me, I look at it as a positive, in the fact that we said we're going to turn over every stone to find whoever's out there. We felt like we, at that point in time, when we brought in a bunch of kickers, we're going to test them all out and see what they can do.

"And then, within that time frame, we also put in some situations with the Augusta silence early on to see how they could handle it. Is it exactly the perfect science? I don't know that, maybe not ... I just really like how we're going through this thing. (Bears general manager) Ryan (Pace) and I talk about no regrets, right?"

Among the issues outlined by kickers profiled by SI's Kalyn Kahler were Nagy's obsession with the 43-yard field goal (the distance of Cody Parkey's double-doink miss), the use of an obscure scoring system to evaluate the kickers and the addition of kicker consultant Jamie Kohl to the staff.

"It's not efficient for the team to continuously beat that one dead horse the whole time," Justin Yoon, one of nine kickers who worked out Chicago in rookie minicamp, told Kahler of the cult of the 43-yarder. "You have to build a system of confidence for your kicker. I don't think that's how the Bears are running it."

In regards to Kohl, some kickers said that the consultant showed bias in how he and the coaching staff whittled down the candidates. The final three booters Chicago was considering -- Fry, Pineiro, Chris Blewitt -- all had a prior relationship with Kohl.

"All of Jamie's guys, they could have shanked the kick, and it was like, 'Oh, you have really good rotation, your foot is wrapping around the ball,'" one kicker told SI. "I don't think this situation will be solved or will be what the team needs to be until Jamie Kohl is gone. The way he very much tries to control a room, tries to be the alpha."

As of Wednesday, Chicago had just one kicker left on its roster -- Pineiro -- but that could change before the season's start. The Bears reportedly sought out former Ravens kicker Kaare Vedvik in a trade before Baltimore shipped him to Minnesota, and veterans like Dan Bailey could become available following roster cuts.

But for now, for the first time this summer, Nagy prefers that less attention is paid to Chicago's kicker crisis.

"It's really easy in Chicago as a head coach of the Chicago Bears, as a fan of the Chicago Bears, as the media (covering) the Chicago Bears, as the team of the Chicago Bears, it's really easy for us to just destroy every missed kick," Nagy said. "And I think we have to keep those things in a little perspective and not get too crazy over a missed kick here or there. And so there's that balance though, right? That's where we're at."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 13

The Falcons signed second-round edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

news

Justin Reid believes Chiefs offense will maintain success without Tyreek Hill: 'It's going to be fireworks'

Chiefs safety Justin Reid laid out exactly why Patrick Mahomes and Co. will continue their high-flying act in 2022 despite losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

news

Nasir Adderley on Chargers' defensive additions: 'We know we have a special group around us'

The Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the defense in an effort to slow the dynamic offenses in the AFC West. Adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson has veteran defensive back Nasir Adderley excited.

news

Raiders' Darren Waller: Tight end position 'becoming more and more fit to carry a team's passing game'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is seeking a new contract heading into 2022, and he's been vocal about the elevated ability of tight ends to impact the passing game.

news

Bills TE Dawson Knox: 'It's everyone's dream' to play with a guy like Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is ready for another season with high expectations, and that preparedness comes in part by having the dream of playing with a quarterback as talented as Josh Allen.

news

Tight end Matt LaCosse announces retirement following seven years in NFL

Tight end Matt LaCosse, who played the last three years with the New England Patriots, announced on social media Tuesday his retirement from the NFL following seven seasons.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs not close to extension; camp holdout expected

Orlando Brown and the Chiefs are not expected to agree on a long-term extension before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Garafolo added that without a new deal, Brown is expected to sit out of training camp, and even Week 1 might be in question.

news

Le'Veon Bell's 'focus on boxing' beyond July 30 clash against Adrian Peterson

Speaking Tuesday at their prefight news conference, Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson each displayed ample respect for one another, offered little in terms of smack talk or predictions and offered the most notable takes on what lies in front of them on the gridiron.

news

Patriots trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears for 2024 seventh-round pick

The New England Patriots have traded N'Keal Harry to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources.

news

Baker Mayfield 'extremely excited' for fresh start, QB competition with Panthers

In his introductory press conference Tuesday, Baker Mayfield said he was "extremely excited" for a fresh start as a Carolina Panther. While there are questions about whether it will be Mayfield or Sam Darnold who starts for the Panthers come Week 1, Mayfield said he looks forward to helping the team in whatever role he ends up in.

news

Rob Gronkowski insists he's 'done with football' even if Tom Brady calls

Not many people believe Rob Gronkowski is 100 percent done with football. But the future Hall of Fame tight end insisted he's staying retired even if Tom Brady eventually gives him a call.

news

Texans introduce new 'Battle Red' helmet, debut set for Week 9 of 2022 season

The Texans announced on Tuesday the unveiling of a new red helmet that will be worn during the 2022 season. Paying homage to one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the Texans affectionately named it the "Battle Red" helmet.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW