Around the NFL

N.Y. Jets release David Nelson after Percy Harvin trade

Published: Oct 18, 2014 at 02:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets are making room on their roster for Percy Harvin.

When the acquisition of the former Seahawk was official, the team also announced that they parted ways with wide receiver David Nelson.

The 27-year-old Nelson had eight receptions for 65 yards and zero touchdowns while starting five games this season. He also spent last season with the Jets after three with the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that Harvin was involved in multiple physical altercations over the last year, including one with fellow Seattle Seahawks receiver Golden Tate prior to last year's Super Bowl, per two sources connected to the team. On the other hand, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News notes that Nelson was "pure class in (the) Jets locker room. A true pro."

Interestingly, Nelson and Harvin were college teammates for three years at Florida and won national championships in 2006 and 2008 together.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 7 game and recaps the Patriots' win over the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
news

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Washington wideout Curtis Samuel will make his long-awaited debut with the team on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera announced. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is back at practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier this week while dealing with a back issue.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to make any excuses' about his play

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ isn't happy with how he's performed coming back from an ACL tear. The Giants running back has generated just 134 yards and one TD in three games.
news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'We're gonna stick with what we're doing'

First-year Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't off to a great start, but he says Pittsburgh's struggling offense won't reinvent the wheel in order to get on track.
news

Marlon Mack on trade discussion with Colts: 'Just had an agreement with what's best for me'

Colts running back Marlon Mack recently requested a trade. On Thursday, he held what felt like a goodbye press conference with the only franchise he's known since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017.
news

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'Just sickening' to lose big lead to Bengals 

The Jacksonville Jaguars blew a 14-point halftime lead and a 21-14 fourth-quarter lead in falling to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' second-half comeback vs. Jaguars: 'There's no panic in the locker room'

Down 14-0 at halftime, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led three straight touchdown drives in the second half and a game-winning FG drive to lift Cincinnati to a 24-21 victory over Jacksonville on Thursday night.
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon misses game-winning drive vs. Jaguars with minor ankle injury

As Joe Burrow and the Bengals squeezed out a dramatic win on Thursday night, running back Joe Mixon was noticeably absent for the game's exciting conclusion.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW