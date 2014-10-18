N.Y. Jets release David Nelson after Percy Harvin trade

When the acquisition of the former Seahawk was official, the team also announced that they parted ways with wide receiver David Nelson.
The 27-year-old Nelson had eight receptions for 65 yards and zero touchdowns while starting five games this season. He also spent last season with the Jets after three with the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that Harvin was involved in multiple physical altercations over the last year, including one with fellow Seattle Seahawks receiver Golden Tate prior to last year's Super Bowl, per two sources connected to the team. On the other hand, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News notes that Nelson was "pure class in (the) Jets locker room. A true pro."
Interestingly, Nelson and Harvin were college teammates for three years at Florida and won national championships in 2006 and 2008 together.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 7 game and recaps the Patriots' win over the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.