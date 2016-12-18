N.Y. Giants' D making offseason bet pay off as playoffs near

Perhaps most importantly, in the last two weeks, they have held two division leaders -- the Cowboys and Lions -- to a total of 13 points, giving the sporadic Giants offense sufficient breathing room to work out its own kinks. And those games have been without Jason Pierre-Paul and, for the second half Sunday, without Jenkins, too, after he took a knee to his back early in the second quarter and did not return. But these games have been replete with game-turning plays at critical moments: a fumble forced by cornerback Leon Hall to stop what appeared to be a certain Lions touchdown run that would have given the Lions the lead; a third-quarter sack at the Giants' 10 that forced the Lions to settle for a field goal; Rodgers-Cromartie's interception that smothered the Lions' penchant for fourth-quarter comebacks.