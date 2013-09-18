N.Y. Giants coach Tom Coughlin's brother, John Coughlin, dies

The Giants announced Wednesday that John Coughlin of Hackensack died Monday night at Hackensack University Medical Center. He was 63.
There was no cause of death listed, but a funeral home handling the arrangements said the death was unexpected.
Besides his brother, John Coughlin is survived by his companion, Suzanne Malloy, and five sisters, Carole Kingston of Canandaigua, N.Y., Kathleen Troutman of Waterloo, N.Y., Patricia Reed of Waterloo, Luann Coughlin of Waterloo and Christine Cohn of East Long Meadow, Mass.
"Our family is thankful for the expressions of sympathy and prayers for our brother John's passing," Tom Coughlin said in a statement released by the team. "We all appreciate them. John was a friend to all. He loved life, and he will be greatly missed. He left us way too soon."
John Coughlin had lived in New Jersey for more than 20 years, working in harness racing. He owned and operated Coughlin's Stables at the Meadowlands and was a former member of both the Standardbred Owners Association of New York and the Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association of New Jersey.
Visitation will be Monday evening at Doran's Funeral Home in Seneca Falls, N.Y. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday morning at St. Mary's Church in Waterloo.
If desired, contributions can be made to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, P.O. Box 50798, Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32240.
