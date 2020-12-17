Around the NFL

Myles Jack: 'You can't run away from' talk of top draft pick in Jacksonville

Published: Dec 17, 2020 at 04:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Myles Jack﻿ knows his Jaguars haven't won many games.

He maintains his team is not tanking for a top quarterback in the upcoming draft -- even if folks around town won't stop talking to him about it.

"I deleted my Instagram and Twitter, but you can't run away from it, even at the gas station fans talk about Trevor Lawrence," Jack said Thursday, via team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan. "We're fighting for a job, the NFL does not pay losers ... we're not going out there tanking."

This is the common chorus from those who find themselves mired in forgettable campaigns, during which the fanbase shifts from focusing on the upcoming Sunday to the spring, when the NFL Scouting Combine, pro days and mock drafts reign supreme. After all, what's there to look forward to if the playoffs aren't a possibility? Renewed optimism in the form of the league's annual injection of new talent, of course.

There might also be a coaching change to look toward. For the third straight season, Doug Marrone's Jaguars will finish well below .500, and they've never looked less competitive, at least statistically. Marrone's Jaguars own a negative-122 point differential through 13 games, have lost 12 straight and don't seem to have any solutions in front of them. General manager Dave Caldwell was already fired earlier this season and Marrone very well could be the next one to go.

"I have a lot of love for Doug -- it's been a rough year for him," Jack said. "I will always ride with Coach Marrone. He has always had my back, even when I have been wrong. He is someone you want in your corner."

Marrone has had the support and subscription of his players since he became head coach, even while internal turmoil saw the abrupt firing of executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin around this time last season. His players have traditionally given their maximum effort, finishing strong at the end of an otherwise lost 2019 campaign that served as enough proof to retain Marrone for 2020.

But it seems as if the third straight losing season might be the final straw for owner Shad Khan, who is already tasked with finding a new GM. In the results-driven NFL, it's only logical to make a change at head coach -- even if players don't like it.

Marrone is safe through the end of the season, which only includes three more games. A month from now -- and six months from now, especially -- these Jaguars could look very different.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Draft Scenarios for Teams Picking Nos. 3-5  

In the latest Move the Sticks Podcast, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks examine draft scenarios for teams picking Nos. 3-5 before welcoming BYU coach Kalani Sitake.
news

Giants place CB James Bradberry on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The New York Giants announced they placed star cornerback James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (quad) doubtful for Saturday's game vs. Packers

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ likely won't return to the field this Saturday. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Packers with a quad injury. McCaffrey didn't practice at all this week.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Detroit Lions are monitoring the status of center Frank Ragnow as he deals with a fractured throat suffered in Week 14. Here are the other injury and roster news from Thursday.
news

Lions plan to interview former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff 

The Lions' interview pool for their open general manager position continues to widen. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to interview former Falcons GM Tomas Dimitroff next week. Ian Rapoport reports the team will also interview former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli.
news

Romeo Crennel not planning on shutting down Deshaun Watson for final games of lost season

The four-win Texas were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, giving the club little to play for in the final three weeks. But don't expect interim HC Romeo Crennel to shut down QB Deshaun Watson.
news

Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro passes away at 28

﻿﻿Lorenzo Taliaferro﻿, a running back who saw action in three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, passed away at age 28, the team announced Thursday.
news

Giants OC Jason Garrett tests positive for COVID-19; TEs coach Freddie Kitchens to call plays vs. Browns

Giants OC Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19. New York announced TEs coach Freddie Kitchens will serve as its offensive play-caller Sunday night against the Browns.
news

Carroll: TE Greg Olsen has made 'an extraordinary recovery' from foot injury, could return soon

Greg Olsen could return soon from a foot injury. The Seahawks TE was activated from injured reserve four weeks after a ruptured plantar fascia threatened to end his season prematurely. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger on Steelers' offensive struggles: 'We've got time'

Ben Roethlisberger would like Steelers fans to relax. Now is not the time to panic, despite back-to-back losses. "The season is not over," Big Ben said Wednesday.
news

Davante Adams not worried about TD records: 'What drives me is getting the Super Bowl'

Davante Adams is on a record-setting pace scoring touchdowns this season, but the Green Bay Packers wideout is only focused on hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW