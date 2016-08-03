Myles Jack getting first-team reps with Jaguars

Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash told reporters that the rookie linebacker will share reps with the starters during Wednesday's training camp practice.
With veteran Paul Posluszny taking the day off, Jack will have a chance to show off some of the insane athleticism that triggered the team to grab the former UCLA star in the second round of the draft.
Jack was seen as a top-five pick, but spiraled down the board amid concerns over a knee injury that could eventually require surgery. After many initially projected Jack to the Jaguars at No. 5 overall, Jacksonville might have pulled off the draft's biggest steal by grabbing him at No. 36 -- a slide Jack won't soon forget.
"It's all motivation and I actually appreciate it. It's made me hungry. It's grounded me a lot," Jack told The Rich Eisen Show in May. "It was, honestly, humiliating. It was embarrassing having to sit there, and afterwards walking out, having my girl to my left, my mom to my right, my grandmother to the right of her and having to look at them, it was a tough feeling. It wasn't a good night, truthfully."
Jack is expected to eventually replace Posluszny at middle linebacker, but Wednesday's snaps aren't a permanent promotion. With lightning-quick Telvin Smith notched on the weak side, Jack could wind up playing the SAM role as a rookie. The pairing of Smith and Jack would give the Jaguars plenty of speed and explosion, something the rookie has already shown off during camp.
If the Jaguars hope to turn their long-suffering defense around, they need Jack and first-round pick Jalen Ramsey to emerge in a hurry. If they pay off, this unit has the players in place to make waves in the AFC.