Around the NFL

Myles Jack getting first-team reps with Jaguars

Published: Aug 03, 2016 at 03:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Jaguars fans are about to get an extended look at Myles Jack.

Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash told reporters that the rookie linebacker will share reps with the starters during Wednesday's training camp practice.

With veteran Paul Posluszny taking the day off, Jack will have a chance to show off some of the insane athleticism that triggered the team to grab the former UCLA star in the second round of the draft.

Jack was seen as a top-five pick, but spiraled down the board amid concerns over a knee injury that could eventually require surgery. After many initially projected Jack to the Jaguars at No. 5 overall, Jacksonville might have pulled off the draft's biggest steal by grabbing him at No. 36 -- a slide Jack won't soon forget.

"It's all motivation and I actually appreciate it. It's made me hungry. It's grounded me a lot," Jack told The Rich Eisen Show in May. "It was, honestly, humiliating. It was embarrassing having to sit there, and afterwards walking out, having my girl to my left, my mom to my right, my grandmother to the right of her and having to look at them, it was a tough feeling. It wasn't a good night, truthfully."

Jack is expected to eventually replace Posluszny at middle linebacker, but Wednesday's snaps aren't a permanent promotion. With lightning-quick Telvin Smith notched on the weak side, Jack could wind up playing the SAM role as a rookie. The pairing of Smith and Jack would give the Jaguars plenty of speed and explosion, something the rookie has already shown off during camp.

If the Jaguars hope to turn their long-suffering defense around, they need Jack and first-round pick Jalen Ramsey to emerge in a hurry. If they pay off, this unit has the players in place to make waves in the AFC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on blowout loss to Bills: 'This was a humbling experience'

The Los Angeles Rams were left crestfallen by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, losing 31-10, as the 2022 Super Bowl favorites made a statement at the expense of the 2021 Super Bowl winners.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Bills' season-opening win over Rams on Thursday

Behind the brilliance in Josh Allen's arm and legs, along with a dominant Von Miller-led pass rush, the Bills kicked off the 2022 season with a statement in their victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams.

news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams "NFL Kickoff Game 2022"

news

Saints, center Erik McCoy agree to five-year extension worth up to $63.75M

Center Erik McCoy has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $63.75 million and includes more than $40 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) misses second straight practice

San Francisco tight end George Kittle has missed two straight days of practice with a groin injury, putting his availability for Sunday's opener in more doubt.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) added to Week 1 injury report

Christian McCaffrey was added to the Carolina Panthers' report Thursday with a shin injury but was a full participant in practice.

news

Russell Wilson nostalgic ahead of Broncos-Seahawks opener: 'I'll forever have love in my heart for Seattle'

Perhaps you've heard Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on Monday night. Speaking to the media Thursday, the Pro Bowl quarterback predictably spun positive when asked if fans might consider him a villain following his offseason trade.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead sign contract extensions through 2026 season

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday announced general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have signed contract extensions that will keep them with the club through the 2026 season.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Every year other NFC North teams think it's their year, that hasn't been the case

With the Packers looking to claim their fourth straight division title, Aaron Rodgers comments on how his NFC North rivals have consistently come up short during his career.

news

Giants DC Wink Martindale on Titans' Derrick Henry: 'He's like our modern-day Jim Brown'

While preparing to face Titans running back Derrick Henry, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sees arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'trying to top' record-setting 2019 season in 2022

Michael Thomas enjoyed a record-setting 2019 campaign. Since then, we've barely seen the wideout on the field. After returning to the practice field this week, the 29-year-old said his goal is to be even better than he was in 2019.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE