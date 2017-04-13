Myles Jack eager to play more for Jacksonville Jaguars

On film, Jack showed what you'd expect from a rookie linebacker: Relentlessly eager to make plays, frequently around the ball but occasionally in over his head. Will a shift to a more traditional defense under new coordinator Todd Wash accentuate Jack's play-making abilities or wash them away? Having him function as a part-time 4-3 under SAM linebacker or "OTTO" seemed to be too much at times, especially when offenses attacked the intermediate passing game.