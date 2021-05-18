Myles Gaskin on who will be Dolphins' starting RB in 2021: 'Above my pay grade'

The Miami Dolphins didn't draft or sign a running back this offseason who will take over the starting role in the backfield. The lack of a big-time move at the position puts ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ in line for the starting gig.

After Miami added short-yardage back Malcolm Brown and reserve ﻿Jordan Scarlett﻿ and drafted ﻿Gerrid Doaks﻿ in the seventh-round, Gaskin should enter training camp as the starter in a backfield that also includes ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ and ﻿Patrick Laird﻿.

Gaskins isn't worried about the pecking order in the offseason.

"Above my pay grade," Gaskin said via the Miami Herald. "To be honest with you, obviously whatever they do upstairs is what they do upstairs. Whoever we bring in, I know it's going to be the best for the team.

"I don't think drafting a back or bringing in a back is going to change anything for me. I'm trying to compete with myself, compete with others obviously, but definitely compete with myself, make sure I'm the best running back I can be come the end of July whenever camp starts, and then leading up into the season."

The Dolphins could have drafted a running back with the No. 18 overall pick. The three top backs were all on the board for Miami's second first-rounder last month but instead upgraded the defense with Jaelan Phillips. Opting not to grab a back until Doaks late in the process underscores the club's confidence in Gaskins and the rest of the group.

"We like the group," coach Brian Flores told reporters. "We are excited about working with the group. Eric has done a nice job, obviously, with the backs over the years, and I have a lot of confidence in him, from that standpoint, as well as just the offense overall. We have to put the work in, it doesn't just happen. One of the things we preach to the players is, we are not going to just roll out of bed and play good football. We have to come in, put the work in as a team, build that cohesiveness, try to improve and get better every day in practice."