Myles Garrett giving 'Jordan retirement' to basketball, feels healthy after COVID-19 battle

﻿Myles Garrett﻿ is a mountain of a man -- we'd use a larger term if one existed -- who is rather prolific when it comes to social media.

Often, his videos are of him lifting substantial weight, or leaping to heights no man his size should be able to reach. But around this time of the year, Garrett tends to take his athletic talents to a different arena: the basketball court.

If you haven't seen him by now, though, you probably won't. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says those days are over.

"He's retired," Stefanski said Wednesday. "He's done."

Garrett smiled when asked later about his pickup basketball career, telling reporters he's done for now but perhaps not forever.

"I feel like it's more of like a (Michael) Jordan retirement," Garrett said with a smirk Wednesday. "I went to baseball for a second, slash, I went to basketball for a second. Now I've got to go back to what I'm good at, what I usually do, playing football, rush the passer, stopping the run. Next season, you never know. I might go back to basketball, I might go play baseball, see if I can get on a team. There's more on the horizon but I've got to get back to what my main focus is."

Garrett is far from the first pro athlete to realize basketball might not be the best business decision for him with a healthy (key word there) professional career going in another sport. Yankees fans will recall Aaron Boone's pickup basketball injury that ended the 2004 season for him (and his time with New York) before it began, and the Chiefs attempted to prevent such an outcome for their superstar quarterback, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, by quickly bringing an end to his offseason participation on the hardwood. Garrett is no different.

Where Garrett is different, though, in comparison to the 2020 version of himself is in his respiratory health. After fighting through lingering effects from COVID-19 during the latter half of the 2020 campaign, Garrett said he's feeling "the best I have since last year before COVID," adding it's a "wonderful feeling" to not have to struggle with lung strength.