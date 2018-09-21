Myles Garrett on win: It's a weight off your shoulders

"It was something that I know as an organization and as players and coaches to be proud of and to take this step," Landry said. "I believe, too, for the fans that this is an opportunity for them, as well. They should enjoy it. They deserve more of it. We are going to do our best to make sure that is happening, using the momentum from games like tonight, using the momentum from this stadium and the energy that we get from those guys -- the fans, and letting it go on to the rest of the season."