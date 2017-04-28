Around the NFL

Myles Garrett on Browns: I can turn around program

Published: Apr 28, 2017 at 04:25 AM
Marc Sessler

In the end, the Browns didn't trade the No. 1 pick or use it on a less-than-perfect quarterback.

Cleveland's first overall selection was used to nab the consensus top player in this year's draft: Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett.

"It was really just a weight off of my shoulders to finally just get the announcement that what I have been working for is finally came to fruition and I can actually know where I am going, know who I am going up against and know the schedule," Garrett said Thursday night from his draft party in Arlington, Texas, per ESPN. "Now, it's time to put in that work so I can be prepared to go against the best."

Garrett agitated Browns fans in February when he publicly beggedCowboys owner Jerry Jones to swing a blockbuster trade with Cleveland to help bring the rookie to Dallas.

Garrett came around, though, saying earlier this month that "hopefully the Browns" would take him at No. 1, a wish that was granted Thursday night.

Now comes the hard part: Helping to turn around a team that hasn't won a playoff match since New Year's Day 1995. Garrett wasn't even alive when that distant game was played, but he plans to be around when the Browns -- at last -- win their next postseason battle.

"They picked me because they think they see something in me, and they know that I can help them rebuild and turn this program around," Garrett said. "That's the mindset that we have to have. Starting next year, we can put the pieces together, not only the players but with a mindset that we can actually do this. I know that the players there have that same mindset. I am going to keep that feeling contagious. I'm just prepared for that."

