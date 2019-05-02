Myles Garrett eyes 'more freedom' under new DC

"It's kind of hard with two moves. I feel like you can't always be so predictable. You can be as strong or fast as you want, but speed-chop and power move aren't always going to work. You have to mix up what you're doing. Sometimes you have to stutter step, sometimes you have to spin inside, you have to run some games. You have to have some freedom to throw different looks at them, and we didn't always have that."