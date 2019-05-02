Around the NFL

Myles Garrett eyes 'more freedom' under new DC

Published: May 02, 2019 at 10:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett comes off a Pro Bowl season during which he totaled 13.5 sacks.

Impressive numbers, for sure, but making the accomplishment even more notable is he did it with basically two moves under then-defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Now, Garrett eyes more sacks as he continues to develop while working with new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and coaching staff.

"I hopefully have more freedom to be the player I want to be," Garrett told Bleacher Report's Dan Pompei. "Gregg was more like: 'You win with these two moves. I don't want to see anything else out of you.'

"It's kind of hard with two moves. I feel like you can't always be so predictable. You can be as strong or fast as you want, but speed-chop and power move aren't always going to work. You have to mix up what you're doing. Sometimes you have to stutter step, sometimes you have to spin inside, you have to run some games. You have to have some freedom to throw different looks at them, and we didn't always have that."

Opposing blockers are officially put on notice, especially if they already had problems dealing with Garrett's ability to wreak havoc armed with just the speed-chop and power moves.

The 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett is already a physical specimen, and the Browns more than did their part to provide some help around him with the additions of defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and outside linebacker Olivier Vernon, who has 51 sacks on his seven-year career.

Over his first two seasons in the league, Garrett has appeared in 27 games with 25 starts, totaling 75 tackles, 20.5 sacks and 47 quarterback hits.

So, with a new defensive coordinator, proven veteran playmakers around him and a view for more freedom to utilize moves as he sees fit, Garrett should thrive in his third season and cement a spot among the league's elite pass rushers.

Click here to read Pompei's full in-depth profile feature story on the Browns' defensive end.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Za'Darius Smith no longer signing with Ravens, remains a free agent

Za'Darius Smith isn't headed back to Baltimore, after all. The veteran pass rusher is no longer signing with the Ravens and remains a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Mitchell Trubisky looking forward to earning starting QB job with Steelers: 'You expect competition'

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ joins the Steelers with a chance to win a starting job and rehab his career. "This is definitely where I wanted to be," Trubisky said Thursday during his introductory press conference.
news

Cowboys releasing offensive lineman La'el Collins

Dallas is releasing offensive lineman ﻿La'el Collins﻿ on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. Collins had spent the entirety of his seven-year career in Dallas.
news

New Commanders QB Carson Wentz says he was 'surprised' at how his time ended with Colts

Change is becoming the norm for Carson Wentz as he embarks on playing for his third team in as many years, but he admitted he was "definitely surprised" to be traded for a second year in a row. 
news

Bills release WR Cole Beasley after three seasons

Buffalo released veteran wide receiver ﻿Cole Beasley﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. The team soon announced the news. The Bills had allowed Beasley to seek a trade earlier this offseason.
news

Browns out of running for Deshaun Watson trade, still see Baker Mayfield as QB of future

The Cleveland Browns won't be trading for Deshaun Watson and will attempt to mend the fences with quarterback Baker Mayfield. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the Browns have been informed they're out of the running for Watson.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 17

The Commanders are filling the hole on the interior of the offensive line with an experienced guard in Andrew Norwell. Keep track of all the latest signings and cuts from around the league Thursday.
news

Seahawks regret how longtime LB Bobby Wagner learned of his release

Seattle cut ties with ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ last week after a decade with the team. On Wednesday, Seahawks GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll offered regrets over how the departure went down.
news

Trent Baalke hopes Jaguars never have to spend big in free agency again

Jacksonville tossed around cash at the start of free agency like there was no tomorrow. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that he hopes the spree is the last time Jacksonville has to spend big to bring in new players.
news

Chargers coach Staley: Cost for acquiring Khalil Mack was 'very minimum for a player of his caliber'

Upon the introduction of Khalil Mack as a Los Angeles Charger, head coach Brandon Staley believes the six-time Pro Bowler will return to form.
news

Buccaneers, WR Chris Godwin agree to three-year, $60M deal

Chris Godwin and the Buccaneers have agreed to a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert signing with Dolphins, reuniting with Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins are expected to sign former 49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW