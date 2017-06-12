Analysis

My top 100, 21-30: Patrick Peterson lands just outside top 20

Published: Jun 12, 2017 at 02:56 AM

For the second straight year, NFL Media's Ike Taylor is sharing his own spin on "The Top 100," listing who he thinks is among the league's best heading into next season. Let's continue by revealing his next set of rankings, Nos. 21-30:

» No. 21:Patrick Peterson, CB, Arizona Cardinals
» No. 22:Marshal Yanda, G, Baltimore Ravens
» No. 23:Maurkice Pouncey, C, Pittsburgh Steelers
» No. 24:Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
» No. 25:David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
» No. 26:Ndamukong Suh, DT, Miami Dolphins
» No. 27:Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
» No. 28:Aqib Talib, CB, Denver Broncos
» No. 29:Eric Berry, S, Kansas City Chiefs
» No. 30:Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

The Nos. 30-28 slots on this list are owned by AFC West studs. The Kansas City Chiefs have cornerstones on both sides of the ball with Travis Kelce and Eric Berry. Kelce's confidence shines through in big moments, solidifying the two-time Pro Bowler as one of the top two tight ends in the league. Berry went from sitting in a hospital bed in December of 2014 to earning back-to-back first-team All-Pro nods. Just think about that. Veteran cornerback Aqib Talib is the heartbeat of Denver's defense, and his attitude shows up big time when he's on the field.

Bobby Wagner has been consistently solid and a true leader for the Seahawks. Ndamukong Suh hasn't garnered a ton of recognition in Miami, but taking up two blockers has allowed everyone else on his line to eat. David Johnson is a phenomenal talent and the second-most versatile running back in the NFL (behind Le'Veon Bell). He gets better and better every time he touches the football. Johnson's former teammate, Calais Campbell, deserves every bit of his top-25 ranking. There's this saying in New Orleans that goes, "Mama, there go that man." It means, Watch out when he comes around the corner, and we all know opponents never take their eyes off Campbell.

Maurkice Pouncey and Marshal Yanda are two of the league's premier offensive linemen. Pouncey is underrated as a center; he's a future Hall of Famer in my book. Yanda isn't the fastest cat on the street, but his versatility allows him to play anywhere on the line.

Lastly, Patrick Peterson is one of my favorite cornerbacks. He's the total package and has the ability to play anywhere in the secondary if ever asked to do so. With a huge season, Peterson will move into my top 20 next year.

