My top 100, 21-30: Patrick Peterson lands just outside top 20

Bobby Wagner has been consistently solid and a true leader for the Seahawks. Ndamukong Suh hasn't garnered a ton of recognition in Miami, but taking up two blockers has allowed everyone else on his line to eat. David Johnson is a phenomenal talent and the second-most versatile running back in the NFL (behind Le'Veon Bell). He gets better and better every time he touches the football. Johnson's former teammate, Calais Campbell, deserves every bit of his top-25 ranking. There's this saying in New Orleans that goes, "Mama, there go that man." It means, Watch out when he comes around the corner, and we all know opponents never take their eyes off Campbell.