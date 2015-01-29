Around the NFL

Murray on being replaceable: Let's see how that goes

Published: Jan 29, 2015 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The thought process within much of the NFL is that running backs are interchangeable. This belief likely led to the Dallas Cowboys extending a low-ball offer to DeMarco Murray.

While talking to NFL Media's Michael Irvin on Thursday, the NFL's leading rusher shot back at those who believe he could be so easily replaced by a lower-cost free agent or draft pick.

"I would like to see how it goes," Murray said on NFL Network. "I would like to see how that plan would work for them. I don't pay attention to it. You know, I have full confidence in myself and my ability to do what I'm capable of doing. I know my talents, I know how hard I play and, you know, I know what I bring to the table. So I'm not worried about it and, you know, I don't hear it."

Murray ran for 1,845 yards -- 484 yards more than the next closest in 2014. He was the only running back to average more than 100 yards per game (115.3) and his 13 rushing touchdown were tied for the NFL-lead.

Murray has been bracing for the idea that he might have to leave Dallas to get paid what he's worth.

The running back, however, told Irvin that his relationship with his teammates plays into his contract negotiations.

"I love playing with them, I love playing for coach Garrett, I love playing for the great Dallas organization," he said. "And, you know, those guys you play hard for, you come out, you lay it on the line for those guys -- it's easier to do it because they're going to do the same thing for me and vice versa."

With Dez Bryant in line for the franchise tag and big-pay raise, the Cowboys might not have a choice but let Murray walk and see if they can replace him on the cheap. 

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Super Bowl Media Day and breaks down the storylines nobody is talking about. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Diontae Johnson's first TD catch in 668 days stands as Steelers' game-winner against Titans on Thursday night 

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Thursday night by way of a touchdown catch by wide receiver Diontae Johnson, marking the wide receiver's first TD grab since Week 17 of the 2021 season, a gap of 668 days and 21 games between scores.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks has full movement in extremities after being immobilized, carted off Thursday night

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was immobilized and carted off the field late in Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has full movement in all his extremities.
news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) active vs. Steelers on Thursday night 

WR DeAndre Hopkins is officially active for the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
news

Raiders' Davante Adams thanks Josh McDaniels, David Ziegler, but says 'it was time for some sort of change'

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams on Thursday addressed this week's firing of HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Eagles home games like nights at SEC stadiums

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be making his first start in Philadelphia since 2021 on Sunday, and told reporters on Thursday that he feels ready for the rabid crowd that awaits him at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Colts LB Shaq Leonard frustrated with lesser usage: 'They say I don't make enough splash plays'

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Thursday expressed his frustration with his current role on defense.
news

Mark Davis on firing HC Josh McDaniels, GM David Ziegler: 'We were going in the wrong direction'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis discussed on Wednesday his decision to fire HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler after eight games this season.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, Eagles WR A.J. Brown highlight October Players of the Month

Wide receivers Jordan Addison, A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill lauded for their sensational showings in October. 
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on facing Chiefs: 'They gon' get this work'

It's fair to say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is ready to face his old team -- the Kansas City Chiefs -- on Sunday in Germany. But two years later, how has K.C. faired in the trade that sent the star WR to South Beach.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.