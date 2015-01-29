Murray on being replaceable: Let's see how that goes

"I would like to see how it goes," Murray said on NFL Network. "I would like to see how that plan would work for them. I don't pay attention to it. You know, I have full confidence in myself and my ability to do what I'm capable of doing. I know my talents, I know how hard I play and, you know, I know what I bring to the table. So I'm not worried about it and, you know, I don't hear it."