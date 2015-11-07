Murray and Mathews happy sharing RB load for Eagles

"I think the production numbers after the fact are easy to look at," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "We go into a game anticipating certain things are going to happen and then we play the guys...You've got to play all the running backs when you're running the ball like we want to. So whether one gets a handful more than the other, in our minds it really doesn't quite matter, as long as they're both playing and they're both contributing."