Munnerlyn: Peterson 'should be able to play football'

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf on Wednesday called Adrian Peterson's deactivation the "right decision" for his embattled organization, but not everyone inside the building agrees.
Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn later told reporters that he was mystified by Peterson landing on the Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List following the star running back's indictment Friday on a charge of reckless or negligent injury to a child.
"I think he should be able to play football. I really don't get it," Munnerlyn said, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "And at the end of the day I know they came up with the decision, but I really don't get it."
Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Wednesday that the drama surrounding Peterson hasn't taken away from the team's preparation for the Saintson Sunday. From a purely on-field perspective, though, Munnerlyn probably isn't alone in wondering how the Vikings survive the on-field loss of the game's top back.
