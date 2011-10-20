Munchak downplays idea of Owens as legit option for Titans

Published: Oct 20, 2011 at 09:36 AM

One day after Mike Munchak inadvertently opened the door to the idea that Terrell Owens would be an option for the Tennessee Titans, the first-year coach took a hard step back.

It all started Tuesday when Munchak didn't exactly rule out adding the free-agent wide receiver during his weekly radio show, according to The Tennessean. Munchak said that if Owens was healthy and could help the Titans win, "then for sure you're going to take a look at him."

The dots do connect, as Owens has been declared healthy by agent Drew Rosenhaus, and the Titans lost star receiver Kenny Britt to a season-ending knee injury. But Munchak downplayed Owens as an option after practice Wednesday, saying he had "no idea" about his health and that the Titans didn't have specific plans to work out the 37-year-old receiver.

"If the timing was all perfectly right, would we bring a guy in and look at him? Sure," Munchak said, per TitansInsider.com. "Not just him, but like we've been doing. Whoever that person may be. Not just necessarily him."

Owens, who spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, had surgery in April to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

