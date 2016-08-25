Around the NFL

Mularkey: We'll find ways to get Derrick Henry on field

Published: Aug 25, 2016 at 02:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

DeMarco Murray looks spryer than the rusty, turn-of-the-century ice truck we saw running last season in Philadelphia. The one-time Offensive Player of the Year is quicker to the hole, more decisive and has a better second gear in space.

Murray could be in line for a huge workload in his first year with the Tennessee Titans, but he won't be asked to carry it. Derrick Henry will take chunks out of that load.

Most backup power backs that boast the same skill set as the starter struggle to get a ton of snaps. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he won't know how many snaps Henry will take until game-planning begins, but the Heisman Trophy winner will see the field plenty.

"We'll find ways to get (Henry) on the field," he said, per ESPN.com. "We know what he's capable of doing. I just want to be careful, I did it one time when I went in and was worrying about how many numbers guys were getting and it didn't work.

"We're going to do what's best for the team like we've been doing from the beginning. And whatever that is, if he's a large part of it, (he) is. But he'll have a role, definitely."

Mularkey explained that "one time" was his first game as a coordinator when he tried to make sure each player got an equal share of the ball. His Steelers lost and Mularkey realized planning to give every player a piece of the pie doesn't work.

"If a guy gets open, he's going to get open, he's going to get the ball," he said. "If the coverage dictates throw it over here, then the guys that are over there are going to get the ball. If we're running the ball successfully, they're going to get the ball. If we're not, we're going to try somebody else to try to win."

While Murray will be the lead back, Mularkey's explanation actually intimates that Henry could eventually earn more snaps as the season progresses than originally thought.

It's clear the battering-ram rookie has the size, speed and agility to be a difference-making runner. As his experience grows, it wouldn't be surprising to see Henry pass Murray in carries at some point this season.

After all, talent rises to the top. If Mularkey sticks with that hot-hand approach, Henry could steal the ball away from Murray.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals great Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 100

Charley Trippi, who was the NFL's oldest living Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 100. Grant Gordon chronicles the versatile Cardinals star whom Jim Thorpe called the "greatest football player I have ever seen."

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey trying to tune out trade talk

Could the Panthers trade franchise star Christian McCaffrey? With reporters regarding his status swirling, McCaffrey told reporters on Wednesday that he's doing his best to ignore the talk.

news

Week 7 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (thumb) medically cleared to play

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'excited' ahead of expected start vs. Steelers on Sunday

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday that he's "excited" ahead of his expected return to the field this Sunday against the Steelers.

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett says RB Melvin Gordon will be starter Sunday vs. Jets

Nathaniel Hackett has done an about-face on running back Melvin Gordon. The Broncos coach announced Wednesday that Gordon would start Sunday against the Jets.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers' Staley 'going to stay' with J.C. Jackson despite benching: 'We just need to stay patient'

On Monday night, the Chargers benched highly paid cornerback J.C Jackson for what coach Brandon Staley cited as poor play. But the coach noted Tuesday that Jackson remains part of the club's plans moving forward.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota lead Players of the Week

Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota and Buffalo QB Josh Allen led the way on the NFL's weekly honor roll.

news

Aaron Rodgers clarifies comments on offense: Packers need to 'simplify things in our own mind'

Following Sunday's loss, Aaron Rodgers said the offense needed to "simplify" things to kick it in gear. During his weekly Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Packers QB clarified his statement.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: DeAndre Hopkins' return from suspension not a miracle cure for our offense

Cardinals' Kyler Murray will surely benefit from having star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back on the field from suspension, but the quarterback knows one player is not a miracle cure for Arizona's offense.

news

Broncos coach Hackett cites lack of plays for RB Gordon benching: 'Melvin didn't do anything wrong'

Following Monday night's 19-16 loss to the Chargers, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said he didn't know why he was benched. On Tuesday, coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain the situation away by citing the lack of plays run by his offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE