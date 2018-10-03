Muhammad Wilkerson undergoes 2nd ankle surgery

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dr. Robert Anderson informed the defensive lineman that he's expected to make a full recovery from ankle surgery. Prior to the diagnosis, there was some question over whether the injury threatened Wilkerson's career.
Wilkerson injured his ankle in the Pack's Week 3 loss in Washington and was taken directly to the hospital where he underwent an initial surgery. He was placed on injured reserve last week.
The 28-year-old signed a one-year $4.7 million contract in Green Bay after being released by the New York Jets in February. He will be a free agent in 2019.