MRI exam on collarbone of Saints RB Bush come back negative

Published: Dec 28, 2010 at 07:30 AM

A magnetic resonance imaging exam on the collarbone of New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush on Tuesday was normal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Bush sustained a sprained sternoclavicular joint during Monday night's 17-14 victory at Atlanta, but he is not expected to miss any time. Bush had four receptions for 20 yards and three punt returns for 3 yards in the Saints' victory.

Bush missed eight games over nine weeks earlier this season due to a broken bone in his lower right leg. Bush was injured during a Week 2 victory at San Francisco and was activated for a Week 12 Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas.

