MRI confirms Vikings RB Adrian Peterson tore ACL vs. Redskins

Peterson went down with the injury during the opening minutes of the third quarter. He was hit in the left leg by Redskins safety DeJon Gomes as he burst through a hole, his left knee bending inwards. Peterson was in obvious pain as he was down on the field, pounding the turf with his fist. Peterson had to be helped off the field by two members of the Vikings' staff and wasn't able to put any weight on his leg as he was brought to the team's bench. A cart soon came to bring Peterson to the locker room.