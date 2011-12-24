MRI confirms Vikings RB Adrian Peterson tore ACL vs. Redskins

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 01:45 PM

An MRI confirmed that Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against the Washington Redskins on Saturday, the team announced.

Vikings coach Leslie Frazier will update reporters Monday at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Vikings lost Peterson and starting quarterback Christian Ponder to injuries over a span of several minutes in Saturday's loss.

Peterson went down with the injury during the opening minutes of the third quarter. He was hit in the left leg by Redskins safety DeJon Gomes as he burst through a hole, his left knee bending inwards. Peterson was in obvious pain as he was down on the field, pounding the turf with his fist. Peterson had to be helped off the field by two members of the Vikings' staff and wasn't able to put any weight on his leg as he was brought to the team's bench. A cart soon came to bring Peterson to the locker room.

Minutes later, on the same drive, Ponder suffered a concussion. He left the sideline and walked to the locker room under his own power and did not return. Frazier would only say Ponder suffered "concussion-like symptoms" and would be evaluated in the coming days.

"We'll have a better feel for where (Ponder) is as the week goes on," Frazier told reporters, according to KFAN 100.3 FM.

Backup quarterback Joe Webb and running back Toby Gerhart sparked a scoring drive on the team's next possession, highlighted by a 67-yard run from Gerhart and capped by a 9-yard touchdown run by Webb, to put the Vikings up 17-13. Webb went 4 of 5 passing for 84 yards with two touchdowns, as well as 34 yards rushing and the touchdown.

Peterson finished with 12 rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

