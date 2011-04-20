Moving violations: Falcons safety Moore arrested, released

Falcons strong safety William Moore was arrested on traffic and other charges Tuesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
According to Gwinnett County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office records, Moore, 25, was booked into the county jail about 2 p.m., charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear. Moore was released from the jail on $1,040 bond about 9:30 p.m.
Other details surrounding the third-year pro's arrest weren't immediately available.
Moore tied Brent Grimes for the team lead in interceptions with five and was fourth in tackles with 72 for the NFC South champions last season. The Falcons lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.