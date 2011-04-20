Moving violations: Falcons safety Moore arrested, released

Published: Apr 20, 2011 at 03:08 AM

Falcons strong safety William Moore was arrested on traffic and other charges Tuesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to Gwinnett County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office records, Moore, 25, was booked into the county jail about 2 p.m., charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license and failure to appear. Moore was released from the jail on $1,040 bond about 9:30 p.m.

Other details surrounding the third-year pro's arrest weren't immediately available.

Moore tied Brent Grimes for the team lead in interceptions with five and was fourth in tackles with 72 for the NFC South champions last season. The Falcons lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean McVay's recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league

In this edition of the Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus has a brand new team in the top five. Meanwhile, the Packers continue to plunge into the bottom half of the league. Check out the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

Patriots teammates surprised by planned QB rotation of Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe vs. Bears

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE