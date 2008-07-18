Moving on: Patriots enter camp with renewed focus

How will new secondary coach Dom Capers incorporate all the new faces?

On paper, the Patriots' secondary would appear to have regressed some this offseason. The team lost Asante Samuel, Randall Gay and Eugene Wilson to free agency, Eliss Hobbs underwent offseason surgery to his groin and labrum and Rodney Harrison is a year older. But instead of finding a high priced free agent to replace the departed, injured and aged, the Patriots have done what they always have -- they've found serviceable veterans in Fernando Braynt, Jason Webster, Lewis Sanders and Tank Williams who can step in and play. But the Patriots' new-look secondary also has a new coach in former head coach and defensive coordinator Dom Capers. New England has proved in the past that it can win with a strong front seven that will compensate for a mediocre secondary, but Capers will need every minute of training camp to incorporate New England's new players in what should be an aggressive scheme.