Move the Sticks: Young NFL QBs having success in preseason due to college experience

Published: Aug 21, 2023 at 05:43 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Off the top, the guys discuss what they learned from the games they were at, as Bucky hits on the Jaguars vs. Lions (:53) and DJ touches on the Saints vs. Chargers (5:54). Next, the duo break down the young NFL quarterbacks that are having success in preseason due to their age and experience in college (15:53). To wrap up the show, the guys look at undersized wide receivers that are having big training camps and why this recent trend could be here to stay (32:53).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

