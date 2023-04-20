Move the Sticks: Will Anderson Jr., what all 16 teams in NFC need to get accomplished in draft

Published: Apr 20, 2023 at 04:02 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys are joined by Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. as he touches on his time at 'Bama, who he models his game after, the pre-draft process and much more (3:12). Throughout the rest of the show, the pair goes through what all 16 teams in the NFC need to get accomplished in the draft and what each of these team's draft strategy should be. First, the duo focuses on the NFC East teams (12:25), then the NFC North teams (20:54), next the NFC South teams (31:53) and finally the NFC West teams (42:33).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

