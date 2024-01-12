Move the Sticks: Wild Card round preview + What should the Bears do with Justin Fields?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys discuss what the Bears should do with quarterback Justin Fields, as the team holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (:54). For the rest of the show, the pair preview every Wild Card playoff game, as they look ahead to the Browns at Texans (7:55), Dolphins at Chiefs (12:08), Steelers at Bills (16:05), Packers at Cowboys (17:56), Rams at Lions (19:45), and Eagles at Buccaneers (24:15) games.