Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys preview the Seahawks-49ers and Chargers-Jaguars Wild Card playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Dolphins-Bills and Giants-Vikings Wild Card playoff games. To wrap up the show, the duo focuses on the Ravens-Bengals and Cowboys-Buccaneers Wild Card playoff games.