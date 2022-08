Daniel Jeremiah is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by NFL Media's Lance Zierlein. To start off, the guys break down the contract extensions of Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and more by looking at DJ's initial scouting reports on the receivers. Then for the rest of the show, Lance goes through his Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates.