Move the Sticks: Which team is better? Current Big Ten vs. SEC NFL players

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to a clip from the Carolina Panthers' YouTube channel where the team's head coach Frank Reich talks to his scouting department and outlines his five critical factors for a QB (2:28). Next, DJ puts together a team of 22 current NFL starters from the Big Ten and Bucky does the same for starters from the SEC. Specifically, DJ starts by going through his Big Ten offensive team (29:09), then Bucky hits on his SEC offensive team (32:40), after DJ touches on his Big Ten defensive team (37:43), and to close it out, Bucky breaks down his SEC defensive team (39:38). To wrap up the show, DJ gives an update on the fish in his pond (44:54).