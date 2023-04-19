Move the Sticks: What all 16 teams in the AFC need to get accomplished in the draft

Published: Apr 19, 2023 at 06:08 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, Bucky Brooks starts by teasing some changes he made in his recent top 5 draft prospects by position 3.0 article (2:00). Throughout the show, the pair go through what all 16 teams in the AFC need to get accomplished in the draft and what each of these team's draft strategy should be. First, the duo focus on the AFC East teams (5:39), then the AFC North teams (19:27), next the AFC South teams (25:58) and finally, the AFC West teams (32:28).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

