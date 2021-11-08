Move the Sticks: Week 9 Big Games, Midseason Awards & Rookie QB Report Card

Published: Nov 08, 2021 at 04:40 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 9 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio do a draft where they pick the top eight teams in the NFL. Following that, the guys give midseason grades to the rookie quarterbacks. After, the trio give midseason awards for Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP. To wrap up the show, the guys preview the Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

