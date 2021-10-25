Move The Sticks: Week 7 Big Games, NFC Division Leaders, Rookie QB Report Card

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 7 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio focuses on the NFC division leaders and play a game where they pick the quarterback, offensive weapons, a play caller and defense among the teams. After that, the guys discuss eight Halloween themed topics from the week. Then, the trio gives a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 7 performances. To wrap up the show, the guys talk about a few teams on a bye in Week 7 and 8, while touching on what they need to improve on.
Published: Oct 25, 2021 at 04:43 PM
