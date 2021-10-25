Move The Sticks: Week 7 Big Games, NFC Division Leaders, Rookie QB Report Card

Published: Oct 25, 2021 at 04:43 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 7 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio focuses on the NFC division leaders and play a game where they pick the quarterback, offensive weapons, a play caller and defense among the teams. After that, the guys discuss eight Halloween themed topics from the week. Then, the trio gives a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 7 performances. To wrap up the show, the guys talk about a few teams on a bye in Week 7 and 8, while touching on what they need to improve on.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Bucs reward fan who gave back Tom Brady's 600th-TD ball with season tickets, signed memorabilia

Byron Kennedy wasn't supposed to receive Tom Brady's 600th-touchdown football. He's being rewarded handsomely for giving it back. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the team is giving Kennedy two signed jerseys and a helmet from Brady, a signed Mike Evans jersey and his game cleats, $1,000 credit at the team store, and two season passes for the remainder of this season and 2022.
news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles

The Jets are acquiring veteran quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ in a trade with the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Fantasy Recap (aka Seven Deadly Fantasy Sins)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap Week 7.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW