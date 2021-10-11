Move the Sticks: Week 5 big games, rookie report card, closers, rookie pass catchers

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 5 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio look at which teams lost certain aspects and which teams found parts of their play this week. After that, the guys discuss eight Week 5 closers. Then, the trio give a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 5 performances. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett break down rookie pass catchers that are catching on.