Move the Sticks: Week 4 big games, rookie report card, top-10 rookies & 'MNF' preview

Published: Oct 04, 2021 at 04:57 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 4 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the guys give a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 4 performances. After that, the trio look at eight improvements that happened from around the league. Then, DJ goes through his top-10 rookies through the first 4 weeks list. Following that, the guys give two word phrases to describe specific games from the weekend. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett preview the Week 4 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf), LT Trent Williams (shoulder) have chance to play in Week 5

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Jimmy Garoppolo's calf injury looks to be a contusion, will be revaluated Wednesday and the veteran QB has a chance to play Sunday against the first-place Arizona Cardinals. LT Trent Williams (shoulder) is day-to-day and also has a chance to play. 
news

Week 4 Monday night inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion placed on leave amid criminal investigation

The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club.
news

NFL's biggest wins in Week 4: Cardinals, Cowboys, Tom Brady shined in Sunday spotlight

The fourth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season proved instructive on a number of fronts, but who logged the most significant wins? Adam Schein provides his ranking, spotlighting Trevon Diggs' Cowboys, Kyler Murray's Cardinals, Zach Wilson's Jets and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW