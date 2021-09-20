Move the Sticks: Week 2 big games, QB injuries, answering questions & rookie report card

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 2 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the three biggest games from Sunday. Next, the group discusses the quarterback injuries from the weekend and the situation surrounding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson now that Tyrod Taylor is hurt. After that, the trio answer the eight biggest questions around the league. Then, the guys give a grade to the rookies that played based off their Week 2 performances. Following that, the trio look at the Carolina Panthers' dominant defensive effort in a win over the New Orleans Saints. To wrap up the show, DJ, Bucky and Rhett examine Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy's bad clock management late against the Los Angeles Chargers.