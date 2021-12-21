Move The Sticks: Week 15 big games & preview of special Tuesday games

Published: Dec 20, 2021

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from the weekend. Next, the trio preview the two Monday games. Then, the guys recap other games from Week 15. Following that, the trio preview the two special Tuesday games. After that, the guys look at how Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett stacks up against the other quarterbacks in this draft class. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss what's wrong with the Arizona Cardinals.

