Move the Sticks: Week 10 big games, players that are back and teams primed to go on a run

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 10 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the trio look at teams, players and trends that are back this week. Following that, the guys do a body shop on the Los Angeles Chargers in order to go through their struggles. Then, the trio gives teams that are primed to go on a run. To wrap up the show, the guys focus on what to expect from new Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and preview the Monday Night Football game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers.